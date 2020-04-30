Global payments processor i2c Inc. is upsizing its workforce to meet a spike in demand for digital commerce solutions among FinTechs and banks.

“We play a vital role in helping our clients deliver critical financial services to consumers and I am proud of the hard work the i2c team has put in to ensure uninterrupted service,” Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c said in a statement on Thursday (April 30). “Most gratifying of all, at a time like this, is to be able to extend new employment opportunities as we continue to expand globally.”

The company expanded its global workforce by 20 percent in the first quarter of 2020, hiring 200 people. And i2c still has over 100 positions open to fill out its global team. New employees are joining the company’s operations center in Omaha, Nebraska, as well as across the organization. Positions are being filled in customer service, engineering, product implementation, product support and IT operations roles.

While many businesses are being forced to downsize due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, i2c anticipates further growth as the financial services sector faces the demands of digital processing.

Economic and social change triggered by the pandemic has made apps and eCommerce the new normal as much of the world adheres to stay-home mandates.

Founded in 2001, i2c is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. It supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories with payment and open banking solutions.

In the latest PYMNTS Trends Talk, i2c President Jim McCarthy talked about the benefits of agile processing and scalability in unified platforms at times when speed, accuracy and reliability matter. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, “flexibility, agility, reliability, scalability” are being redefined for a new normal. He pointed to the stimulus disbursement debacle as a predictable outcome of not being prepared.