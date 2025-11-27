Payments Leaders Say That Strategy Mattered More Than Scale in 2025
Visa — Sam Hamilton, Head of AI and Data
In January, Hamilton was prescient about artificial intelligence (AI). He laid out just how pervasive he expects Gen AI to be across Visa’s network. “You’re in control of the data 100% of the time,” said Hamilton of consumers. “With the Visa credentials, you choose to share them with people when you need them and when you need them — and with the merchant, you can be comfortable sharing that credential to get the payment done … we’re seeing that this is very valuable.”