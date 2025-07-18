Truist Accelerates Push Into Digital Lending

Highlights
Truist emphasized managing risk while driving growth through digital innovation, adding ~37,000 new checking accounts in Q2 and increasing digital account openings to 43% of total new accounts.
The bank posted strong loan growth and a 2.3% rise in net interest income, with stable credit quality and increased digital engagement, although rising deposit costs slightly pressured margins.
Despite muted investor sentiment and ongoing macro risks, Truist remains focused on digital modernization, strategic reinvestment, and staying competitive through its integrated digital platforms.
Amid macro uncertainty, shifting interest rate dynamics and a skeptical market, mitigating risk while unlocking new growth is the name of the game for lenders as they search for relevance in a rapidly transforming banking landscape.