OCC Finds Outdated Core Systems Threaten Future of US Regional Banks

Highlights
Community banks are struggling to digitize due to outdated core systems, restrictive vendor relationships and a lack of internal tech expertise, all of which hinder innovation and regulatory compliance.
Smaller banks face mounting pressure from FinTech platforms and stablecoin issuers like Circle, which are seeking to become banks themselves, further threatening community banks’ traditional roles.
Despite the challenges, community banks remain essential for small business lending and financial inclusion, and modernization offers a critical path to staying competitive and relevant.
Across the country, thousands of community and regional banks are facing a seismic challenge: adapt to the demands of a digital-first world or risk obsolescence.