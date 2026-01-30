SoFi Scales Cross-Selling as Loan Originations Hit Records

Highlights
SoFi crossed its first $1 billion revenue quarter as platform cross-sell pushed members deeper into lending, deposits and investing.
Loan originations reached a quarterly record $10.5 billion while fee-based revenues grew.
Management said crypto products and the technology platform are becoming material growth levers alongside the core lending franchise.
SoFi’s platform strategy was a centerpiece of fourth-quarter earnings on Friday (Jan. 30): Bring in members, persuade them to adopt multiple products, and let lending, payments and technology revenue compound.