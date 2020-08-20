Economy

Kudlow Promises New Jobless Aid, Says Economy Is On ‘Self-Sustaining Recovery’

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the economy is rebounding “very, very strongly” and would continue to do so, Reuters reported.

Kudlow said he wasn’t concerned about the effects of a second COVID-19 wave on the economy, explaining, “The hope is that the decline in cases and fatalities will continue. That’s the great hope,” according to Reuters.

Kudlow’s opinion was that the number of Americans practicing social distancing, wearing masks and regularly washing their hands would help the virus stay at bay.

He said there would be fresh financial aid for unemployed Americans within the next week or two, Reuters reported. Congress is currently still at odds over the fate of the next stimulus package, with Republicans calling for around $1 trillion, while Democrats are asking for $3 trillion. The two parties differ in wants, too, with Republicans asking for liability protections, while Democrats are pushing for expanded unemployment benefits.

Kudlow called the recovery trajectory “V-shaped,” meaning that while it slid sharply down due to the virus, it was now equally sharply rising back to where it had been before the pandemic, Reuters reported. He said the White House is examining how the payroll tax cut put in place by President Donald Trump could be forgiven. The payback could occur within five to eight years, as the budget window was 10 years, and the amount in question was around $1,100 per worker.

“As far as the payback is concerned, … you could stretch that out over a long period of time,” Kudlow said, according to Reuters. “So, the payback won’t be immediate, and no one will be hurt.”

Kudlow has said he is against continuing unemployment benefits of $600 per week, arguing like many Republicans that such a measure would disincentivize people to go back to work. Instead, he has said it is possible there could be extra cash incentives for people to return to work as the country begins to open back up.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: D2C AND THE NEW BRAND LOYALTY OPPORTUNITY 

The August 2020 – DTC And The New Brand Loyalty Opportunity Study examines shifts in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) market since the onset of the pandemic and the digital channels used to purchase them. The study is based on a balanced survey of 2,188 U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

Pakistan Sees Uptick In Remittances For July
2.7K
International

Pakistan Cites New Transfer Rules In Remittances Boost

2.6K
Bank Regulation

Report: Some UK Merchants Remain Reluctant To Embrace SCA

digital payments
2.5K
Digital Payments

HighRadius, AmEx Team Up For Digital Transitions

2.4K
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Fighting Digital Food Fraud

2.4K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

New Report: Slow Loan-Approval Processes Drive SMBs To FinTechs

healthcare
2.4K
Payment Methods

Blackhawk Distributes Gift Cards To Health Workers In California

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs
2.3K
SMBs

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs

small business pandemic
2.3K
Retail

Main Street’s SMBs’ Most Interesting Pandemic Pivots

Reliance Industries
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Buys Majority Stake In Pharma Delivery Company Netmeds

2.2K
Debt

Citibank Files Suit For $176M Payment Made By Mistake

2.1K
Amazon

Germany Launches Investigation Into Amazon

REPAY Unveils Sage 500 Technology Integration For B2B Payments
2.1K
B2B Payments

REPAY Lowers Business Card Acceptance Costs In Sage ERP

2.1K
CFPB

California Proposes Financial Watchdog Agency

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
2.1K
Real Estate

How Work From Home Has Changed The Future Of Commercial Real Estate