Economy

Powell Urges Congress Not To Pull Back On Stimulus Efforts

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
economic stimulus

As lawmakers battle over another stimulus package, Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress a recovery would be at risk if federal relief is withdrawn from Americans and the nation’s small businesses.

“I would think that it would be a concern if Congress were to pull back from the support that it’s providing too quickly,” Powell said Wednesday (June 17) while answering questions before the House Committee on Financial Services.

Bloomberg News reported Powell was answering a question from U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who chairs the committee.

“I do think it would be appropriate to think about continuing support for people who are newly out of work and for smaller businesses who are struggling,” Powell added. “The economy is just now beginning to recover. It’s a critical phase and I think that support would be well-placed at this time.”

But U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina), the party’s ranking member on the committee, issued a warning to the chairman of the country’s central bank. “Monetary and fiscal policy are two very different things. I would urge you and the leadership of the Fed to stick to monetary policy,” McHenry said.

In May, the Democratic-controlled House passed a $3 trillion spending package on mostly party lines. It includes a second round of direct cash payments to Americans, extends the federal $600 a week unemployment benefits through January, provides hazard pay for frontline workers and expands COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and treatment.

But Republicans have said they are not prepared to provide another round of cash assistance.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has raised questions about the mounting costs, noting there’s potential to jeopardize the nation’s economic health with more debt.

“We need to push the pause button here and think through the next step,” McConnell said.

On the question of whether Congress should let the enhanced unemployment benefits expire at the end of July, Powell said the Fed has heard from all sides. Some  employers say workers won’t return to their jobs because they’re earning more with the added free cash; others are hesitant to go back for health reasons; and some who worked in the leisure and hospitality sector may not have jobs to return to any time soon, he added.

“I would just say it probably is going to be important that it be continued in some form,” Powell said of the expanded unemployment insurance payments. “You wouldn’t want to go all the way to zero on that.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.9K
Digital Banking

TikTok’s ByteDance Bids For Singapore Banking License

4.6K
eCommerce

Why Digital’s 3.0 Shift May Take Longer Than We Think

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Might Testify Before House Committee
4.1K
Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Amenable To Testifying Before House Committee

Visa
3.9K
Digital Payments

Visa, Facebook Link Up For P2P Payments, eCommerce On WhatsApp

3.8K
B2B Payments

From T-Shirts To PPE — What Hanes Learned From Its Supply Chain Pivot

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic
3.3K
Retail

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic

How Businesses Are Redesigning Payments
3.2K
Healthcare

Senate Committee To Consider Telehealth’s Future

Chargeback Fears Lead To Delay In Merchant Funds
3.1K
Digital Payments

Chargeback Fears Prompts Delay Of Merchant Funds

3.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Xapo Stops Credit Payments for Crypto; Former CoinFlux Owner Pleads In Crypto-Laundering Case

2.9K
Mobile Commerce

Sam’s Club On Bringing The Digital Shift To Warehouse Stores

PayPal: Digital Shift Is Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’
2.9K
Retail

PayPal: The Pandemic’s Digital Shift And Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’

2.9K
Financial Inclusion

Dr. Annamaria Lusardi: FinTech Is Great, But No Substitute For Teaching Kids Financial Literacy

2.8K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

Necessity Is The Mother Of Innovative Invention
2.6K
Payments Innovation

The Keys To Modernizing B2B Payments: Standards And Starting Small

What Sam’s Club Learned During Lockdown
2.5K
Retail

Sam’s Club COO: What We Learned During The Pandemic’s Lockdowns