Fed’s Beige Book Shows Muted Hiring and Spending as Uncertainty Lingers

Highlights
Economic activity declined slightly across the 12 Federal Reserve districts, with half reporting slight to moderate declines, per the latest Beige Book.
Labor demand is lower across all districts, with reports of declining hours, hiring pauses, and some layoffs, although not pervasive. Consumer spending remains uneven.
While credit standards continued to ease and loan interest spreads narrowed, indicating increased lending activity, some signs of stress appeared, such as slight increases in delinquencies.
A month and a half since the Federal Reserve’s last Beige Book, which takes the pulse of the economy through observations of businesses and community conditions across the central bank’s 12 districts, hiring is slowing and tariffs have weighed on corporate hiring decisions.
