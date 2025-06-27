Services Companies Shrug Off Tariffs

Consider the stress of middle-market companies like retailer Warby Parker, which sources a lot of its eyewear from China, one of America’s largest trading partners and a major focus of the United States’ global trade war. U.S. tariffs on nearly all foreign countries are making the eyeglasses it sells online and in more than 300 brick-and-mortar stores across the country more expensive, a pocketbook demand that consumers may not see eye to eye with. They’re also fueling unanswered questions about what the future holds, especially as the U.S. engages in trade talks with China following constantly shifting levy pronouncements.