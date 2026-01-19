Tariff Renewal Raises Real Question of Who Can Bear the Cost

Highlights
Tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump and potential retaliation by the European Union threaten critical, hard-to-substitute inputs, raising system trade risk.
Companies can delay or disguise cost increases, but higher tariffs ultimately often flow downstream, testing consumer tolerance in an already fragile demand environment.
Firms can prioritize margin preservation through pricing, renegotiation and delayed pass-through, but leverage across supply chains can be revealingly finite.
The specter of a global trade war once again raised its head over the weekend. The immediate takeaway of the tariff news was familiar: uncertainty is back, and companies must prepare to weather it.