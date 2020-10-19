Fraud Prevention

How Zelle Protects Users Against Scams And Frauds With AI, Analytics

Fraudsters are deploying tactics ranging from impersonating tax officials to selling fake PPE on peer-to-peer (P2P) payment apps amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighting these threats requires an equally wide-ranging defense, says Jamie Armistead, vice president of Zelle. In this month’s Preventing Financial Crime Playbook, Armistead discusses how artificial intelligence (AI) can offer a bird’s eye view of suspicious transactions and stop fraudsters from exploiting legitimate customers’ vulnerabilities.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Port Data Show Inventory Boom Ahead Of Holidays
1.6K
Retail

Port Data Show Inventory Boom – Or Bust? – Ahead Of Holiday Season

1.5K
News

Today In Payments: Study Shows Americans’ Savings Drying Up; State AGs To Press Own Case Against Google

Walgreens Accelerates Digital Transformation
1.5K
Retail

Walgreens Accelerates Digital Transformation

Soft Drinks
1.5K
Retail

Hard Times For Soft Drinks As Coca-Cola Puts The Lid On Tab

two people watching video on laptop
1.4K
Retail

Shoppable Media Prepares For Its Retail Closeup

Ant Group IPO Valuation Target 
1.4K
IPO

Sources: Ant Group Plans $280B Hike In IPO Valuation Target 

SK Telecom
1.4K
Ridesharing

Uber Brings $150M To SK Telecom Mobility Platform, Joint Venture In Korea

UK, british airways, data breach, cyberattack, personal data
1.4K
Security & Fraud

UK Watchdog Hits British Airways With $25.8M Fine Over Data Breach

Paycheck Protection Program
1.4K
Loans

PPP, SMBs And The Challenges Of KYC

First Citizens, CIT Group Merger Bank US
1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

First Citizens, CIT Group Merger Will Create $100B Bank

China Drafts Updates To Commercial Bank Regulations
1.3K
International

China Drafts Updates To Commercial Bank Regulations

Connected Devices, Instant Payments, Digital Shift Tops This Week’s News
1.3K
The Weekender

Connected Devices, Instant Payments, Digital Shift Top This Week’s News

payment
1.3K
News

This Week In Payments: Alternative Credit Ramps Up Ahead Of The Holidays; Revolut Reportedly Near Applying For US Banking License 

Amazon Offers Discounts, Gift Card Bonuses
1.3K
Retail

Amazon Continues Fall Sales Push With Discounts, Gift Card Bonuses

online shopping
1.3K
eCommerce

Direct-To-Consumer Surges As Physical Stores Languish