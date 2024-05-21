Google Introduces AI Tools for Generating Product Images, Videos

Google has announced a range of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools for retailers, including some that help them generate product images and videos.

“At a time when shoppers are flooded with options, we’re introducing new ways to deepen the connections between shoppers and merchants through rich and compelling content,” Matt Madrigal, vice president, general manager, merchant shopping at Google, said in a Tuesday (May 21) blog post announcing the new features.

One of the key features is the introduction of visual brand profiles on Google Search, which will highlight information provided by retailers through Google Merchant Center, according to the post. These profiles will include engaging product and brand imagery, videos, customer reviews, and current deals and promotions.

To help retailers create better, on-brand content, Google has enhanced its Product Studio, an AI-powered content creation platform, the post said. Merchants can now generate new product images that align with their unique brand style by simply uploading an image and adding a prompt describing the scene. Product Studio also allows the generation of videos from just one photo, enabling the creation of short videos or GIFs for social media.

Google is leveraging its generative AI technology to bring shopping ads to life with three new ad formats, per the post. These formats include the ability to connect short-form product videos or videos from creators to ads, allowing shoppers to engage with these videos directly from Search. Additionally, AI summaries will be displayed below the video highlights, providing key details about the product.

Google is also expanding its Virtual Try-On technology to apparel ads for men’s and women’s tops, allowing shoppers to see how the products look on different body types, according to the post.

Furthermore, Google’s 3D technology will automatically create 360-degree views of shoes from a set of images, providing a way for consumers to explore footwear directly from Shopping ads, per the post.

“We’re excited to help retailers go beyond simply listing their products to creating experiences that can help establish genuine, lasting connections with shoppers,” Madrigal said in the post.

Brands across industry subsegments have been reassessing their strategies amid the rise of generative AI among retail technologies, according to the report, “What Generative AI Has in Store for the Retail Industry,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and AI-ID collaboration.

The report found that 57% of marketing and sales teams at consumer and retail companies are actively pursuing generative AI initiatives.

