Wix Becomes First Google Partner Offering Gemini For Workspace

Software-as-a-Service platform Wix has begun offering its customers access to Google’s Gemini for Workspace artificial intelligence (AI) tool.

“Over the last decade, Wix augmented their website building solution with the best online tools from Google — search, advertising, maps and productivity,” Yuval Dvir, senior director of online channels and partnerships at Google, said in a Monday (Aug. 5) news release.

“Today, with our new agreement and the launch of Gemini for Workspace, they’ve become the first partner to offer Gemini, offering the best generative AI solution in the market that can orchestrate across the apps and turbo charge their customer’s productivity,” Dvir added.

According to the release, Gemini integrates with Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Meet, letting users do things like write documents, design slideshows, write and summarize emails, and organize projects.

“This collaboration further deepens the strategic partnership between Wix and Google, highlighting a shared commitment to innovation and providing our users with latest tools to help them streamline their work,” said Itay Shmool, Wix’s chairman for premium and payments. “By integrating Gemini Workspace into the Wix platform, we are enabling our users to achieve new levels of productivity and creativity.”

The partnership comes soon after Google launched significant upgrades to Gemini, enhancing its capabilities and expanding its reach. The tech giant is rolling out Gemini 1.5 Flash, a faster and more capable version, to users of the free tier in more than 230 countries and territories.

“This update quadruples the context window to 32,000 tokens, allowing for longer conversations and more complex queries,” PYMNTS wrote last week. “Additionally, Google is introducing a new feature to combat AI hallucinations by displaying related content links within Gemini’s responses.”

Google is also aiming to make Gemini more accessible, expanding to the European Economic Area, U.K. and Switzerland. In a move to engage younger users, it is extending Gemini access to teenagers globally in over 40 languages.

Wix last month said it was adding a series of AI-powered tools for building and managing websites, part of a series of similar recent offerings being developed to help merchants reach their customers.

For example, eCommerce platform Shopify said in July it will soon launch an AI-powered chatbot assistant called Sidekick, designed to help merchants with any questions related to their stores, such as sales and order trends.