Google Debuts AI-Powered Image Creation Tool

Google will soon begin rolling out its image creation/editing tool for Google Workspace.

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Google Pics will be available over the coming weeks to all Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers and most Workspace business customers, the tech giant announced in a blog post Tuesday (Sept. 2).

“Built on our Nano Banana image generation and editing model, Pics gives you the control you need to create whatever you’re imagining, whether you’re designing a poster, producing social media posts, or editing digital illustrations,” Google wrote.

“Google Pics will be both a standalone product and integrated into Workspace apps, starting with Slides, Docs, and Drive, so you’ll be able to edit images where you’re already working.”

The tool’s offerings include the ability to isolate an object and transform it without altering the rest of the image, letting users input text comments on specific areas to request targeted changes and carryout multiple, simultaneous edits.

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Google Pics also allows users to “modify or translate text directly inside an image without disrupting the design or changing the font,” the post added.

A report on the launch by TechCrunch notes this product is like popular design tools such as Adobe Express and Canva in that it is meant for everyday work and personal tasks.

But unlike Canva, which lets artists publish their work to a marketplace where they can earn royalties, Google Pics creates things based on artificial intelligence (AI), which was trained using artists’ works.

And unlike Adobe Express, a tool creators often use to create that work in the first place, Google Pics is a tool where users employ a prompt to create, not where they design something new from scratch.

PYMNTS Intelligence examined the use of AI at home and in the workplace in its ninth Consumer AI Benchmark Report, published in July. Data from that report shows 61% of workplace gen AI users have used the technology for at least one year, while 12% started within the past six months.

“The central finding is that at work, time with gen AI changes both tool and task choice,” the report said.

“Longer-tenured users move toward dedicated platforms, add specialized tools, use AI for more activities and rely on it for harder decisions. Growth is increasingly tied to retention, user skill and workflow depth, while personal use still offers room to recruit and shape newer users.”