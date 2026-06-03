Employees Say Claude Is the AI They Can’t Work Without

Claude users are more likely than users of any other major AI platform to say AI is essential or productivity-enhancing at work.

ChatGPT is the most helpful AI platform across every major personal-use category, from writing and planning to shopping and finances.

Consumers increasingly use different artificial intelligence (AI) tools for different parts of their lives. OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the platform people choose for personal tasks, while Anthropic’s Claude has emerged as the platform workers are most likely to view as essential to getting their jobs done.

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The surge of investor enthusiasm surrounding Anthropic’s prospective IPO highlights how quickly artificial intelligence has become embedded in everyday life.

PYMNTS Intelligence research suggests that workplace adoption and consumer preference are no longer the same thing. Employers may introduce workers to AI platforms, but the tools individuals choose for their own lives often reflect habits formed long before a company issued a license or approved a model.

That distinction is most visible in the gap between ChatGPT and Claude.

ChatGPT remains the dominant personal AI platform. According to PYMNTS Intelligence, it was named the most helpful AI tool across every major personal-use category measured, including writing and communication, learning and self-improvement, travel planning, finances, shopping and everyday organization. Depending on the task, between 37% and 44% of users identified ChatGPT as the most helpful platform, consistently placing it ahead of Gemini and other competitors.

The Workplace Creates Exposure. Claude Creates Dependence.

While ChatGPT dominates personal usage, Claude stands out for a different reason: perceived workplace value.

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Among workers who use Claude, 81% say AI is either essential to their job or significantly enhances their productivity. That figure exceeds every other major platform tracked by PYMNTS Intelligence, including Perplexity (79%), Meta AI (76%), Copilot (74%), Gemini (71%) and ChatGPT (71%). The productivity gap between Claude users and other AI users is also the largest measured in the survey at 15 percentage points.

The distinction matters because workplace success may hinge on indispensability rather than reach.

ChatGPT continues to dominate workplace penetration, with 73% of work-AI users reporting they use the platform on the job. Gemini follows at 55%, while Copilot reaches 47% of workplace users. Claude’s workplace footprint remains comparatively modest at 21%. Yet despite that smaller installed base, Claude users report the strongest connection between AI and their ability to perform their jobs effectively.

The data suggest that consumers are applying different standards depending on context. At home, convenience and familiarity appear to drive usage. At work, effectiveness increasingly determines which platform earns loyalty.

The contrast between Claude and Microsoft’s Copilot illustrates two very different paths to workplace AI adoption. Claude’s advantage appears to stem from user perception. Workers who use the platform are more likely than users of any other major AI tool to describe AI as essential to their daily responsibilities. Copilot, by contrast, benefits from distribution. Embedded within Microsoft’s software ecosystem, it often arrives as part of the tools employees already use to communicate, analyze data and manage workflows.

That distinction helps explain why Copilot generates one of the strongest work-to-home crossover effects in the PYMNTS Intelligence data. Exposure begins inside the enterprise, where Microsoft’s footprint provides a natural entry point. Claude’s story is different. Its workplace value proposition appears to be less about where workers encounter it and more about what happens after they do. One platform gains reach through enterprise deployment. The other appears to earn loyalty through perceived usefulness once it becomes part of the workflow.

Among workers whose employers provide or require an AI platform, 78% say they use that same platform for personal tasks. But the crossover effect varies significantly by provider. PYMNTS Intelligence found that Copilot, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity generate the largest work-to-home adoption lift, while ChatGPT gains comparatively little from workplace exposure because consumers are already using it on their own.

In other words, employers can introduce workers to AI. They cannot necessarily dictate which platform becomes part of their work-a-day lives.

At PYMNTS Intelligence, we work with businesses to uncover insights that fuel intelligent, data-driven discussions on changing customer expectations, a more connected economy and the strategic shifts necessary to achieve outcomes. With rigorous research methodologies and unwavering commitment to objective quality, we offer trusted data to grow your business. As our partner, you’ll have access to our diverse team of PhDs, researchers, data analysts, number crunchers, subject matter veterans and editorial experts.