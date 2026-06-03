Employees Say Claude Is the AI They Can’t Work Without

Highlights
ChatGPT is the most helpful AI platform across every major personal-use category, from writing and planning to shopping and finances.
Claude users are more likely than users of any other major AI platform to say AI is essential or productivity-enhancing at work.
Workplace exposure creates the strongest adoption lift for Copilot, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity, while ChatGPT’s popularity appears largely independent of work-related exposure.
Consumers increasingly use different artificial intelligence (AI) tools for different parts of their lives. OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the platform people choose for personal tasks, while Anthropic’s Claude has emerged as the platform workers are most likely to view as essential to getting their jobs done.