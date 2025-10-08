Amazon Brings Prescriptions to Medical Offices via Pharmacy Kiosks

Amazon is bringing its pharmacy service to its medical practice.

The tech giant is launching Amazon Pharmacy Kiosks, which will be placed in medical offices, allowing patients to pick up prescriptions immediately following their doctor appointments, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 8) news release.

“Every year in the U.S., nearly one-third of prescriptions are never filled and half of medications for chronic conditions aren’t taken as prescribed,” Amazon said in the release. “These statistics represent more than just numbers—they reflect missed opportunities for better health outcomes and billions in preventable health care costs.”

To address this, Amazon says it’s using the kiosks to let patients avoid trips to the pharmacy or long waits to pick up medication.

Beginning in December, the kiosks will be available to patients at One Medical locations in the greater Los Angeles area, with plans to expand to additional One Medical offices and other locations soon after.

The announcement comes almost exactly one year after Amazon revealed plans to double the number of cities in which it offers pharmacy services and same-day drug delivery.

“We know that when patients have to make an extra trip to the pharmacy after seeing their doctor, many prescriptions never get filled,” said Hannah McClellan, vice president of operations, Amazon Pharmacy.

“By bringing the pharmacy directly to the point of care, we’re removing a critical barrier and helping patients start their treatment when it matters most—right away.”

Citing a McKesson article, the company said 25% of American neighborhoods are considered pharmacy deserts, with millions of people unable to easily access the medication they need.

“And even when a pharmacy is nearby, the journey from doctor’s office to pharmacy counter has long been a friction point—creating delays, frustration, and missed treatment opportunities,” Amazon said in the release, citing a July 2024 J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Pharmacy Study that found 51% of consumers said their prescriptions were quickly filled at retail pharmacies.

With the kiosks, patients with a new prescription can choose to have it sent to Amazon Pharmacy for in-office kiosk pickup, check out using the Amazon app, and pick up their medication within minutes, the company said.

Platforms like Amazon One Medical are impacting the future of patient care, Andrew Speight, CMO at RXNT, said in an interview with PYMNTS earlier this year.

These services can boost efficiency while also raising important questions about accessibility, affordability and technology’s role in dealing with healthcare gaps.

“The industry is making great strides toward a more seamless digital healthcare experience, but nothing can truly replace the expertise and critical thinking of a physician and an in-person patient experience,” Speight said.