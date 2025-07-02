DOJ Credits AI Tools in Announcing Historic Healthcare Fraud Crackdown

Highlights
Healthcare scams are becoming more digital and sophisticated, fueled by healthcare data breaches, generative AI, and fragmented systems.
The DOJ charged 324 individuals in a historic $14.6 billion healthcare fraud crackdown involving complex schemes like telemedicine scams and genetic testing fraud.
The operation featured the debut of the Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center, using AI, cloud computing, and analytics to proactively detect fraud patterns — marking a strategic shift to treating healthcare fraud like cybercrime.
The healthcare sector is hardly a simple one. And its vast and fragmented ecosystem of providers, payers and platforms can make it fertile ground for scams.