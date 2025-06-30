Know Your Sector, Know Your Scam: eCommerce Fraud in 2025

Highlights
eCommerce fraud is now sophisticated, automated and industry-specific, involving tactics like false chargebacks, SKU inflation and return abuse, often mimicking legitimate behavior to avoid detection.
Modern fraudsters use advanced tools such as bots and A/B testing, optimizing scam strategies across platforms.
Consumer awareness and demand for protection are rising, while forward-thinking merchants are countering with AI, behavioral analytics and supply chain tracking.
Across today’s online marketplaces, understanding the customer isn’t enough. eCommerce firms need to also understand the criminal.