Luma Bets on AI Sending Pen-and-Paper Healthcare to the Recycling Bin
Watch more: Need to Know: Luma’s Aditya Bansod
Aditya Bansod is co-founder and chief technology officer of Luma Health, a healthcare technology platform.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.