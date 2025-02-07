PYMNTS’ Prescription Apps Ranking: Leaders in Cost Savings, Convenience and Care

Prescription apps in the United States are experiencing growth, with the ePrescribing market expected to grow from $758.57 million in 2024 to $2.45 billion by 2030.

This progress is being driven by cost savings, improved medication adherence, and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics.

The market is becoming more competitive, as tools like telehealth become more mainstream.

PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Prescription Apps evaluates various apps that help users manage their medications by offering services like prescription ordering, refill reminders, drug interaction checks and pharmacy price comparisons. These apps seek to improve medication adherence and patient care, and the ranking assesses factors like user experience, reliability and feature offerings. The ranking provides insights for consumers and healthcare providers, as digital prescription tools continue to evolve in the healthcare industry.

Check out which prescription apps made the top 10 list.

The Top 5

No. 1 is GoodRx, with 98 points.

GoodRx offers cost savings to users. In the past year, GoodRx users saved an average of 82% on retail medication prices, helping about 10 million people save over $200 on their prescriptions, according to a company press release. This cost reduction is appealing to consumers facing high medication expenses, making the app a popular choice for those looking to reduce healthcare costs.

In addition to cost savings, prescription apps improve medication adherence by making prescriptions more affordable, which encourages patients to fill prescriptions they might otherwise skip due to financial constraints. GoodRx has helped fill at least 184 million prescriptions that users may not have been able to afford otherwise, per the release. The affordability of these services ensures that patients stay on track with their prescribed treatment plans.

Additionally, integrations like CVS Caremark’s Cost Saver program with GoodRx allow members to automatically access discounted prescription prices while still using their insurance benefits, blending affordability with coverage for a seamless healthcare experience.

No. 2 is Express Scripts, with 88 points.

Approximately 73% of Express Scripts members spend less than $100 out-of-pocket on medications, and an average cost of $14.49 for a 30-day prescription, according to an article by Evernorth, Express Scripts’ parent company. This affordability makes it a tool for patients looking to reduce their medication expenses. Additionally, the app offers transparent pricing and personalized savings recommendations, helping users make informed decisions about their prescriptions.

The app also offers home delivery, automatic refills and real-time order tracking, allowing users to manage their prescriptions. This ease of access, combined with dose reminders, helps patients stay on track with their medication regimens and ensures consistent care.

Express Scripts integrates with insurance plans as a pharmacy benefit manager, ensuring prescription alignment. It also offers flexible payment options, including installments and automatic payments, along with 24/7 support from pharmacists specializing in conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

No. 3 is a tie between CVS Caremark and SingleCare, both checking in with 81 points.

CVS Caremark’s Cost Saver program, launched in collaboration with GoodRx, allows eligible members to automatically access GoodRx’s prescription pricing while using their insurance benefits. This integration of discount pricing with insurance coverage increases the appeal of these apps.

The CVS Caremark app allows users to refill prescriptions, track order status and view prescription history without needing to visit a physical pharmacy.

Rite Aid Pharmacy rounds out the top five with 78 points.

Nos. 6-10

Checking in at No. 6 with 68 points is OptumRx followed by Nimble Rx in seventh with 45 points.

Nos. 8-10 comprise Publix Pharmacy, RxSaver Prescription Discounts and CenterWell Pharmacy with 42, 41 and 40 points, respectively.