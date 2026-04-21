UnitedHealth’s AI Is Rebuilding the Payment Layer of American Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group is processing 500 million transactions this year through Optum Real, an artificial intelligence-first claims and reimbursement platform. By year end, that number is expected to hit 2.5 billion. That volume already puts Optum Real among the highest-throughput transaction platforms in American healthcare — and the platform launched only a few quarters ago. The pace shows how fast the manual layer of healthcare payments is giving way to automated, real-time transaction processing.