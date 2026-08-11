PepsiCo Tests Its Factories in Software Before Steel
Before PepsiCo spends money physically expanding a plant, it builds a digital twin of that plant first. Using Siemens’ Digital Twin Composer and running on Nvidia’s Omniverse platform, PepsiCo recreates every machine, conveyor, pallet route and operator path inside a facility. Artificial intelligence (AI) agents then simulate, test and refine changes to that layout before a single physical modification is made, the company said in a January post on its website.