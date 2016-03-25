FTC On IoT: Attempting To Rein In The Wild West (of Things)
When it comes to IoT, the possibilities seem endless, along with the security issues. In PYMNTS’ March Internet of Things Tracker, sponsored by Intel, we interview FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny about the FTC’s role when it comes to IoT, which they consider to be a big deal. The Tracker also highlights the moves of 51 IoT players (including 10 new additions), as well as the latest notable news spanning the IoT ecosystem.
To put it in terms of things, things are rocky when it comes to security, privacy and the Internet of Things (IoT). In many ways IoT is the Wild West of connected technology. The creation of regulation and development guidelines, which have the potential to foster the creation of safer, more secure products, is a tall order.