wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans

Wells Fargo announced it will begin taking loan applications on Monday (April 6) as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and will disperse $10 billion to nonprofits and businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

The country’s fourth-largest bank said it has received a lot of interest in PPP loans since the program’s opening day on Friday (April 3). It anticipates that its loan capacity will be maxed out under the program since it is operating with the current asset cap limitations.

“Today, the company continues to operate in compliance with an asset cap imposed by its regulator due to actions of past leadership. While we are actively working to create balance sheet capacity to lend, we are limited in our ongoing ability to use our strong capital and liquidity position to extend additional credit. Since I arrived at the company, I have been clear that we will direct all resources necessary to do the work required by our regulators and we are in the process of doing so,”  said Charlie Scharf, chief executive officer of Wells Fargo.

In order to give money to the most neediest businesses, the lender said it would focus on extending loans to nonprofits and small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

“We are committed to helping our customers during these unprecedented and challenging times but are restricted in our ability to serve as many customers as we would like under the PPP. While all businesses have been impacted by this crisis, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees and nonprofits often have fewer resources. Therefore, we are focusing our efforts under the Paycheck Protection Program on these groups,” said Scharf.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering $349 billion in forgivable small business loans to keep companies afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. The loans can be used to cover costs like payroll, utilities, mortgage interest and rent.  

The PPP loans are part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 28.

Wells Fargo said it will review everything customers submitted online through April 5 regarding the program. Customers will be notified with updates in the coming days.

The company also said that program fees will be donated as charitable grants to nonprofits that support small businesses, which is a focus of Wells Fargo’s philanthropic efforts.

Wells Fargo has also put foreclosures, evictions and repossessions on hold.

On Friday (April 3), banks and other lenders officially opened the gates for applications to the PPP to relieve some of the burden brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Most banks, however, couldn’t process any applications.

JPMorgan, one of the nation's largest lenders, started accepting applications for loans from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) on Friday (April 3), according to Reuters. The news service said the announcement was posted on the bank's website. This development is a change from JPMorgan's previous note in an email on Thursday (April 2) that the bank would not be prepared to begin processing loans on Friday. One of the criteria for acceptance by the New York-based bank is that applicants must have been Chase business checking account customers since at least Feb. 15. In addition, they cannot have applied for a similar loan with another financial institution (FI) On Thursday, CNBC reported that Chase had told its customers they will likely be ready to accept loan applications on Friday (April 3). According to CNBC, the SMB lending program is a key part of the $2 trillion stimulus package that President Donald Trump signed into law last week to help rescue an economy that has ground to halt due to the coronavirus. CNBC said the $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is the key to rescuing an economy that has ground to halt coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that banks should start distributing $350 billion in loans just after midnight on Friday, and said the loans do not have to be paid back. In a recent survey, Main Street on Lockdown, PYMNTS reported on the urgency of getting the cash out the door and into the hands of struggling businesses. The survey of more than 200 small and mid-size businesses late last month revealed that there was only enough cash on hand to get through the next three weeks before reaching for personal credit lines or loans.
