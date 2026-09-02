AI Could Make Small Trade Loans Pay Off Again
When a company sells goods to a buyer overseas, it often has to wait 30, 60 or 90 days to get paid. In the meantime, it needs cash to keep running. Banks have historically been reluctant to lend against that wait, especially for smaller companies, because the cost of checking a borrower’s paperwork and creditworthiness can outweigh the profit on a small loan. That gap between what businesses need and what they can actually borrow reached $2.5 trillion worldwide in 2025, unchanged from 2023, according to an Asian Development Bank survey of trade finance providers.