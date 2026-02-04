Mastercard Debuts Fleet Management Tools in Asia Pacific

Mastercard launched a portfolio of fleet management solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mastercard Fleet: Next Gen is designed for fleets of all sizes and brings together payments, data and controls, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 4) press release.

The portfolio provides global acceptance for fuel, electric vehicle charging, maintenance, tolling and ancillary fleet spend; network-based fleet data captured at the point of sale; digitally assigned and issued fleet cards; and integration with mobility platforms, acquirer networks and fleet management tools, according to the release.

With these tools, fleet managers can deploy smarter authorization controls and spend policies; use fleet data to better manage costs and improve forecasting; and monitor fraud and misuse in real time, the release said.

“Mastercard’s fleet solutions are designed to help specialist fleet issuers and payment providers bring advanced fleet capabilities to market faster, while reducing the complexity and investment typically required to build these capabilities,” Anouska Ladds, head of commercial and new payment flows, Asia Pacific at Mastercard, said in the release.

Mastercard executives said during a Thursday (Jan. 29) earnings call that the company continues to invest in infrastructure, data centers and global partnerships, alongside deeper expansion of services tied to cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence.

In May, the company launched the Small Business Navigator program, a suite of digital tools, data and educational resources designed for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States.

PYMNTS reported in February 2024 that fleet management was becoming a beacon of connectivity, having gone digital and found new ways to connect stakeholders.

In other developers in the space over the past year, NCR Voyix and WEX launched a partnership designed to enable WEX payment for commercial fuel transactions at NCR Voyix’s point-of-sale systems in the U.S.; Circle K and Car IQ teamed up to launch a mobile app for fleet operators that enables payments, helps drivers locate fuel stations and provides real-time visibility of transactions; and Visa added Apple Pay and Google Pay to its fleet cards, enabling Visa credentials to live inside the two wallets that power roughly 92% of the world’s NFC-ready smartphones.

