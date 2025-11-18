Facebook Adds Content Protection Tool for Creators

Facebook is rolling out a new mobile tool designed to help creators protect their content.

The new content protection tool notifies creators when all or part of their reel posted on Facebook or cross-posted from Instagram has been used by someone else on Facebook or Instagram, Facebook said in a Monday (Nov. 17) blog post.

The tool also enables creators to take action if their work is being used without their permission, according to the post. The actions they can take include tracking the performance of the matching reel, adding attribution links to the tracked matches, making the matching reel not visible on Facebook or Instagram, and releasing their claim to the reel.

Creators who are eligible to access the content protection tool will receive notifications in their feed, professional dashboard and profile, according to the post. Creators can also look for the tool in the professional dashboard, under “Content.”

“Right now, automatic access to content protection is available for creators in our Facebook Content Monetization program who meet enhanced integrity and originality standards,” Facebook said in the post. “Access to content protection in the Facebook mobile app is also rolling out to creators who use Rights Manager.”

PYMNTS reported in May 2024 that platforms and companies were vying to support independent creators in monetizing their work and achieving financial stability.

In July, blockchain solutions provider Insomnia Labs debuted a stablecoin-based credit platform for creators. Dubbed CreatorFi, the platform integrates financial tools into the platforms creators are already using and lets them get advances on future earnings.

In March, it was reported that retailer Best Buy was launching a program to enable creators and influencers to build their own branded storefronts on its website.

Facebook said in its Monday blog post that the new content protection tool is part of its effort to protect creators by combating unoriginal content.

The platform said in a July blog post that it had cracked down on accounts engaged in spammy behavior or fake engagement, taken down around 10 million profiles that impersonated large content producers, and strengthened its measures to combat accounts that improperly reuse someone else’s content repeatedly.