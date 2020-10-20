AT&T is offering new and existing customers a free Apple iPhone 12 — with a trade-in and the selection of an unlimited 5G network plan. The deal is available now online, a press release said.

“Last week’s iPhone launch was an important milestone for 5G and the industry as a whole,” Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Consumer, said in a Wake Up With Cheddar interview, adding, “with AT&T you’re going to get the best offer on the fastest 5G network nationwide.”

In the release, AT&T said it is now introducing its customers to the iPhone 12 lineup, including the iPhone 12Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

Currently, new and existing customers can preorder iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12. The phones will be available in stores starting Oct 23.

AT&T customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on Nov. 6, with availability on Nov. 13.

Apple reported high demand for iPhone 12 preorders, even surpassing those for last year’s iPhone 11.

Apple sold up to 2 million iPhone 12 units the first day, up from 800,000 units of the iPhone 11, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities told CNBC. The surge was partly due to demand in China, he said.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with better cameras than the base model — but both can take advantage of China’s extensive 5G availability. Some 35 percent to 45 percent of iPhone Pro's demand came from China, Kuo said.

Wireless providers, which are spending billions of dollars to build out 5G networks, are hoping that Apple’s new phones will boost consumer interest in 5G availability.

“The iPhone is more important than any device, even though we have great devices already from Samsung and others,” Johan Wibergh, chief technology officer of Vodafone, which operates 5G networks in seven European countries.