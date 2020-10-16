In today’s top news, Americans are struggling as savings accounts run dry, and several states are preparing their own antitrust probe into Google. Plus, Amazon reported that third-party sellers garnered over $3.5 billion in Prime Day sales.
Study Shows Americans Struggling As Savings Dry Up
Seven months into the worldwide pandemic, Americans are facing empty savings accounts, reduced unemployment benefits and no relief in sight, according to an Oct. 16 (Friday) J.P. Morgan Chase Institute analysis.
State AGs To Press Own Case Against Google
Several states are moving forward with their own antitrust probe into Google and could decide to join the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) case. The states leading the probe include Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.
Amazon Prime Day Sees Small Business Sellers Rake In $3.5B
Third-party sellers generated over $3.5 billion in sales during Prime Day on Amazon’s online marketplace, as eCommerce activity surges in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the tech giant reported. That’s up from the more than $2 billion in sales notched by third-party sellers on Amazon’s marketplace last year.
Square’s Terminal API Lets Sellers Accept Any Form Of Payment
At Square’s fourth annual conference for developers, the Silicon Valley startup introduced Terminal API for seamless all-in-one-payments. It works with all platforms and operating systems and gives developers the flexibility to build software that is adaptable to the circumstances needed.
The Direct-To-Consumer Challenge: Converting One-Time Buyers Into Repeat Customers
The digital-first shift means there are more options for smaller, direct-to-consumer brands, to find first-time customers from around the country or even the world. But Sticky.io CEO Brian Bogosian tells Karen Webster that the rubber meets the road when it comes time to convert those first-time buyers into loyal, repeat customers. Here’s how some really creative D2C brands are using new tech to do that.
Billtrust CEO: B2B Buyers Ignore Suppliers’ Payments Preferences At Their Peril
B2B buyers want to take their time paying, but suppliers want to get paid quickly. In between lies inefficiency — namely, the paper-based ways in which business payments still often occur. CEO Flint Lane of Billtrust tells Karen Webster that this buyer/supplier dynamic is changing for the better, although pain points remain. Getting rid of that pain? Step 1: Get rid of the checks.
Retail Sales, Card Data Point To Continued Consumer Spending Rebound
The latest reading of retail sales, released by the Commerce Department on Friday (Oct. 16), showed a rise of 1.9 percent in September over August. The takeaways are these: We’d seen some improvement in consumer spending during the summer, and the pace of spending has gathered momentum in September.
——————————
NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020
The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.