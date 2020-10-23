In today’s top payments news around the world, Facebook is bringing its online dating tool to Europe, while cross-border mobile messaging program WhatsApp is introducing new offerings that will let companies sell inside of chats. Plus, daVinci Payments will merge with North Lane Technologies for the formation of a new firm.

Facebook Brings Dating App To Europe

Facebook is bringing its digital dating tool to Europe after experiencing success in the 20 nations where Facebook Dating is provided already. To date, Facebook says there have been 1.5 billion matches, with people connecting “through things they have in common, like interests, events and groups.” Facebook Dating is opt-in only and users make a profile distinct from the one they utilize on Facebook.

Facebook’s WhatsApp Enables In-Chat Purchases

WhatsApp, a cross-border mobile messaging program utilized in 180 nations, is debuting new offerings that will let business users sell directly on the platform inside of chats. In addition, WhatsApp will provide hosting services and other tools to make it simply for companies to sell and users to purchase. WhatsApp was established in 2009 and bought by Facebook for $16 billion five years later.

Former Wirecard Unit North Lane To Merge With daVinci Payments

daVinci Payments will combine with North Lane Technologies for the formation of a new firm running under the umbrella of holding firm Syncapay. North Lane Technologies was previously known as Wirecard North America, which was a separate firm from Wirecard AG of Germany. The North America firm went up for sale in June.

Ant Group Launches Copyright Services Platform

Ant Group has announced an AntChain-fueled electronic copyright services infrastructure that seeks to assist creators with verifying and safeguarding their copyright more effectively and less expensively. The system is powered by both artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies. Ant Group is the parent company of Alipay, which is China’s biggest electronic payment platform.