Financial Officials Sound Alarm About Anthropic’s Banking Risk
A new warning from top financial officials is pushing AI risk to the center of the global banking conversation. At this week’s IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, regulators and central bankers focused on Anthropic’s new Claude Mythos Preview model and the possibility that advanced large language models could expose weak spots in banks’ cyber defenses. According to the Financial Times, the concern is no longer theoretical. Officials are treating it as an urgent financial stability issue.