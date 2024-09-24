Google, Sabre Debut Personalized Travel Tools; Local Destinations Launch AI Assistants

The travel sector is experiencing a shift as artificial intelligence redefines everything from global booking platforms to local tourism initiatives.

Google and Sabre’s AI innovations offer personalized experiences and increased revenue, while destinations like Richmond, British Columbia, deploy AI assistants to enhance visitor engagement, reflecting a broader trend reshaping how we plan and experience travel.

Google, Sabre Unveil AI-Driven Travel Innovations

Google and Sabre are using AI to personalize and streamline consumer experiences, according to a Monday (Sept. 23) post by WiT.

Four years into a strategic partnership, the companies unveiled their latest developments at a virtual event. The innovations harness AI and generative AI to address the growing consumer demand for tailored travel services.

Sundar Narasimhan, senior vice president of labs technology and platform at Sabre, cited industry estimates projecting AI could generate over $28 billion in global travel revenue. Seventy-four percent of travel organizations are revising their strategies to incorporate AI, he said, according to the post.

Robust data sets are key to effective AI implementation, he added, per the post.

Among the prototypes showcased was SynXis Booking Engine Concierge.AI, a tool for hoteliers that offers personalized guest recommendations. Another, Travel Email IQ, automates the process of reading customer emails and generating customized travel suggestions.

Sabre is using Google’s Vertex AI platform to optimize airline pricing and product merchandising. Early results show that Air Price IQ, one of Sabre’s AI-powered solutions, has demonstrated a 3% increase in airfare revenue for airlines, the post said.

Sabre is focusing on generative AI for future hospitality solutions, said Amy Read, vice president of innovation at Sabre Hospitality, per the post, adding that AI is “the future” of travel.

Richmond, British Columbia, Deploys AI to Boost Tourism Experience

Richmond, British Columbia, is the latest destination to sign onto an AI virtual travel assistant powered by Matador Network, Travel and Tour World reported this month.

Tourism Richmond introduced AskLulu, an AI tool developed in collaboration with Matador Network’s GuideGeek technology. The tool aims to enhance visitor engagement and streamline travel planning.

AskLulu, accessible through Tourism Richmond’s digital platforms, offers real-time, personalized information to travelers. The AI assistant draws from an extensive database curated by Tourism Richmond and over 1,000 integrations from GuideGeek to provide detailed responses on local attractions, dining options and accommodations.

The move reflects a growing trend in the travel industry, as AI tool adoption surged 40% over the past year. Richmond’s initiative positions it at the forefront of this technological shift in Canadian tourism, potentially setting a new standard for digital visitor services.

The deployment of AI in tourism is wider than in Richmond. Other destination marketing organizations, including Travel Manitoba, have implemented similar technologies, per the report. Internationally, tourism boards in Europe and North America, such as Greece, Aruba, and Reno-Tahoe, are also using Matador Network’s GuideGeek technology.

AI Travel Startup Mindtrip Raises $12 Million

Mindtrip, an AI-powered travel planning platform, secured $12 million in funding from Forerunner Ventures and existing investor Costanoa, PhocusWire reported this month.

The company plans to use the capital to expand operations and develop new collaborative trip-planning features.

The software company also launched a group chat feature on its platform. The tool allows multiple travelers to discuss plans, share preferences and receive AI-generated suggestions during the planning process.

“We believe every trip should be as delightful to plan as it is to experience…,” Mindtrip co-founder and CEO Andy Moss said in the report.

The company’s focus on group travel is informed by internal research indicating that 90% of people travel with at least one companion, and 73% primarily travel with family, the report said. Mindtrip aims to address the challenges of coordinating preferences among multiple travelers.

The platform uses AI to combine individual preferences into a single itinerary. Users can modify plans and access chat history within the interface.

