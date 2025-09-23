Big Tech Charts Paths on AI, Infrastructure and Regulation

Highlights
The industry’s largest firms are positioning for growth under mounting regulatory and policy scrutiny by investing in technology and addressing potential risks.
Google is focusing on internal research to anticipate and mitigate the risks of advanced AI models, including self-preservation and avoidance behaviors.
The competition for AI leadership extends beyond Silicon Valley, with Microsoft making a $30 billion commitment to AI and cloud infrastructure in the U.K.
Amazon, Google and Microsoft set out their latest moves on artificial intelligence and infrastructure in the past week, underscoring how the industry’s largest firms are positioning themselves for growth under mounting regulatory and policy scrutiny.