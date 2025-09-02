Google Beefs Up Gemini to Become an All-Around AI Tool

Highlights
Google is positioning Gemini as an all-purpose assistant with new productivity, creative and learning tools.
The Gemini app now has the viral Nano Banana image editing model that lets users edit images using just text prompts.
Google is pushing to embed Gemini into daily workflows across devices amid intensifying competition with Microsoft Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Google is beefing up its features for Gemini, its primary suite of generative AI models and the chatbot that serves as its main interface.