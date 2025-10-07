Ramp Adds AI Agents for Invoice Coding, Invoice Approval and Payment Processing

Ramp added new artificial intelligence agents to Bill Pay, its accounts payable automation platform.

The new Agents for AP automate invoice coding, invoice approval and payment processing, the company said in a Tuesday (Oct. 7) press release.

The launch of Agents for AP follows the launch of Ramp’s first AI agents in July. Those agents are designed for company controllers.

“Ramp’s Bill Pay was already automating the majority of the AP process, and Agents for AP are now handling more complex workflows—nearing 100% automation in certain cases,” Ramp co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Karim Atiyeh said in the release. “This is only possible with agents that can source, understand and apply years of contextual knowledge to make decisions on crucial details like GL codes and approval recommendations.”

The Agents for AP code invoices by applying learned logic from historical data and invoice details, getting 85% of accounting fields right the first time; streamline approvals by giving approvers the information they need to make a decision; and apply card payments by finding card payment opportunities directly in the vendor’s payment portal, according to the release.

The AI agents also feature built-in fraud protection. They analyze data like payment history and vendor details to flag suspicious invoices and vendor changes before a bill is created, and they perform verification checks to confirm business identity, the release said.

When used by early access customers, the Agents for AP flagged over $1 million in fraudulent invoices in 90 days, per the release.

“Ramp is continuing to expand agents across its product line this year,” the company said in the release.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “From Back Office to Strategic Powerhouse: AP’s Transformation in 2025” found that AI is playing an outsized role in helping AP departments unlock greater efficiency and real-time insights.

The report found that top firms are achieving a 36% return on investment in AI over three years and that 78% of organizations plan to increase their AI budgets.

It was reported in July that Ramp raised $500 million in a funding round that valued the company at $22.5 billion. The company said the funds would help it hire engineers, product experts and marketing and sales staff who focus on building and selling AI agents.

For all PYMNTS AI coverage, subscribe to the daily AI Newsletter.