3M Uses AI to Tame Its 60,000-Product Portfolio

Highlights
3M’s 60,000-product catalog has become its own barrier to a sale, so the company built Ask 3M to answer technical questions in plain language.
A companion tool, the 3M Digital Materials Hub, lets engineers test how a material behaves before building a physical prototype.
The goal isn’t to replace 3M’s specialists. It’s to clear out the routine questions so they can focus on the problems only a person can solve.
3M sells more than 60,000 products, spanning adhesives, abrasives, films, automotive materials, electronics and safety gear, so many that finding the right product has become its own obstacle to a sale.