Anthropic Wants More Control Over Its Payments Stack

Highlights
Anthropic is evaluating which parts of its billing, payments, fraud and tax infrastructure to build in-house, cutting its reliance on Stripe.
The company’s revenue jumped to more than $11.5 billion last quarter, up from $787 million a year earlier, growth fast enough to push the company toward building more of its own infrastructure.
OpenAI took a different route, moving its stored card data to an independent intermediary and adding Adyen alongside Stripe so it isn’t locked into one processor.
Anthropic’s revenue jumped to more than $11.5 billion in its second quarter, up from $787 million a year earlier, CNBC reported. That pace of growth is pushing the company to weigh a harder question than most startups face: keep renting its financial infrastructure or start building it.