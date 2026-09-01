ChatGPT Ads Hit $1 Billion Faster Than Google Ever Did

Highlights
ChatGPT Ads hit a $1 billion annualized pace in under 200 days, a climb that took Google’s ad business took roughly four years to make.
The ads work differently than anything on Google or Facebook. Instead of guessing from a keyword or scroll history, they draw on an actual conversation where someone already explained what they want and what they can spend.
ChatGPT’s share of consumer product research climbed from 2% to 30% over two years, according to PYMNTS Intelligence.
Ads inside ChatGPT are now bringing in money at a pace equal to $1 billion a year, OpenAI said in a Monday announcement, a milestone the company reached less than 200 days after launching the ad product.