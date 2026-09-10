Instacart’s Clementine AI Turns One Message Into a Grocery Cart

Highlights
Instacart launched Clementine on Wednesday (Sept. 9) in the United States and Canada, an AI assistant that turns a message like “high-protein easy dinners for two” into a ready-to-buy cart, built on 1.6 billion lifetime orders and 10 million daily inventory signals.
It’s not the first. Kroger launched a similar chainwide assistant in January, and Albertsons says its own tool cuts a 46-minute shopping trip down to four minutes.
The real fight isn’t who builds the smartest AI. It’s over whose inventory data is accurate enough to trust. A recommendation is worthless if the customer shows up and the product’s already gone.
Instacart launched an artificial intelligence shopping assistant called Clementine on Wednesday (Sept. 9) for shoppers in the United States and Canada. It combines a customer’s purchase history with real-time store inventory to build a cart from a single message, like “high-protein easy dinners for two,” Instacart said.