Meet the AI Answering Every Batteries Plus Call

Highlights
Batteries Plus rolled out three AI tools, led by Edison, an AI assistant that answers store calls when an associate can’t step away from a repair mid-job.
Each of the retailer’s more than 700 stores fields dozens of calls a day, and the company puts real money behind fixing the ones that go unanswered.
Two more tools round out the launch: Wattson speeds up product search at the counter, and Savannah handles franchise inquiries, ending each call with an application and a discovery call already on the calendar.
Batteries Plus, which calls itself the nation’s leading battery and power solutions service center, unveiled three artificial intelligence tools aimed at a problem that has cost the retailer sales for years: the phone ringing at a store while an employee is elbow-deep in a device repair and can’t walk away, the company said in its announcement.