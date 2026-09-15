Ryanair’s AI Resolves 80% of Customer Chats Without Humans

Highlights
Ryanair’s AI handles 120,000 customer chats a day across seven languages, resolving 80% of conversations without a human agent and breaking the airline industry’s usual link between passenger growth and staffing costs.
Ryanair tested five foundation models against 12,000 real customer questions before picking a winner, cutting response time from 18 seconds to 2.9 seconds while saving more than 500,000 agent hours combined with its phone system.
Getting AI wrong has real consequences, as a Canadian tribunal held Air Canada liable in 2024 after its chatbot invented a fare policy that didn’t exist.
Ryanair’s artificial intelligence now handles 120,000 customer chats a day across seven languages and resolves 80% of these conversations without a human agent, according to a case study published by Amazon Web Services.