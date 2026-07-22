Watchdogs Build Their Own Agents to Keep Up
Banks and FinTechs are racing to put AI agents to work. The agencies that police them are doing the same thing. The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority is embedding artificial intelligence across supervision and enforcement as it prepares to absorb about 60,000 additional businesses into its anti-money laundering supervision, a figure the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales reported in October. That’s on top of the roughly 35,500 firms whose conduct the FCA already regulates.