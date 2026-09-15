Why CFOs Should Look to Healthcare for Agentic B2B’s Permission Layer

Highlights
Agentic payments’ hardest problem isn’t machine identity; it’s machine authority. Enterprises need to define what an authenticated AI agent can observe, recommend, negotiate, commit and ultimately pay.
Healthcare is becoming an early laboratory for that permission layer. Its AI agents already navigate policy, delegated authority, documentation, counterparties and exceptions — the same governance problems B2B commerce will face.
The payment itself may become the least complicated part of an agentic transaction. The real infrastructure opportunity is creating an auditable chain proving why an agent was permitted to make every decision that ultimately moved money.
Payments companies already know how to authenticate machines. API keys, tokens, certificates and digital credentials can establish that a request came from an authorized system. But identifying a machine like an artificial intelligence agent does not answer the more economically important question: What is it allowed to decide?