Williams-Sonoma’s AI Assistant Triples Shopper Purchases

Highlights
Williams-Sonoma’s Olive AI assistant drove a 700% jump in engagement and a 620% jump in revenue since January, with customers converting at three times the normal rate, according to the company’s earnings call.
Pottery Barn’s new Otto assistant is already resolving 70% of interactions without a human handoff, coordinating entire rooms from sofa to rug and knowing rug sizing the way an associate would.
The pattern isn’t unique to Williams-Sonoma, as Adobe data showed AI-referred shoppers convert 54% better industry-wide.
Williams-Sonoma is putting hard numbers behind what conversational artificial intelligence can do for a retailer’s bottom line.