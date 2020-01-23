Chase, United Co-Brand New Business Credit Card

Chase and United Airlines are teaming up to launch a new United Business Card, offering 100,000 bonus miles for first-time users, the companies announced Thursday (Jan. 23).

The card is intended to assist business travelers in building their miles. Cardholders will earn two miles for every dollar spent on local commuting and United purchases, plus two miles for each dollar spent at gas stations, office supply stores and restaurants.

Cardholders will also get 25 percent cash back on United inflight purchases, including Wi-Fi, food and beverages. In addition, users get $100 annual United travel credit after seven United flight purchases of $100 or more.

New cardmembers are eligible for a 100,000-mile bonus after $10,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening through April 2.

“This card was designed to give small business owners even more ways to earn double miles in areas where they are already spending, allowing them to earn miles faster that they can use to travel to hundreds of exciting destinations United serves around the world,” said Luc Bondar, vice president of loyalty at United.

The United Explorer Business Card will not be offered anymore, however current cardholders can still use the cards.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance our products and create more value for our cardmembers,” said Leslie Gillin, co-brand cards president at Chase. “Our new offers, along with the exciting launch of the new United Business Card that’s packed with meaningful benefits for owners rewarding them on where they spend the most, accomplishes just that.”

The new United Business Card will come with a $99 annual fee; there is no additional charge for employee cards.

In the ever-evolving push by financial institutions (FIs) to serve corporate clients, bringing new credit products to market remains a key initiative. Almost 75 percent of FIs offer a business credit card, and 60 percent of revenue comes from those cards.