To enhance the payment acceptance process for law firms, Juris has endorsed cloud-based payment platform ClientPay as the top choice for its users. The company said in an announcement that law firms can now offer their clients the ability to pay their invoices quicker without needing to use the phone or mail checks.

The relationship will let clients securely take online credit card payments from clients and streamline the billing process. It will also reduce the manual efforts when it comes to taking credit card payments and improve the past due collections process while decreasing processing fees per the company.

Scott Wallingford, vice president and general manager of LexisNexis Software Solutions, said in the announcement, “We are excited to team up with ClientPay® to help our clients access another technology-based tool that will save them time and money. This enables our Juris users to get paid faster while avoiding much of the manual burden associated with the invoicing process.”

Wallingford continued, “We endorsed ClientPay® for their unmatched customer service, their focus on the legal industry and proven ability to properly handle trust accounting.” ClientPay, for its part, is a division of Persolvent. It helps companies get faster payment and decrease write-offs while taking away billing errors via integrations with management platforms, per the announcement.

In separate news, LexisNexis CounselLink had joined forces with LSQ on CounselLink FastTrack per news in January. The service was made to help law firms receive payment in a more timely manner, while also offering payment terms and cash back on law firm client invoices.

Aaron Pierce, general manager of CounselLink, said in a January announcement, “CounselLink FastTrack offers a unique win-win for both corporate legal departments and the law firms whose counsel they value.”

Pierce continued, “By giving corporate clients more flexible payment terms, we help general counsel and chief financial officers manage capital and cash flow with more precision and predictability and achieve additional cash-back savings for the corporation.”