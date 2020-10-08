To allow retailers of every size grow sales channels quicker with flexible fulfillment, Ware2Go has unveiled its FulfillmentVu technology infrastructure.

Ware2Go, a UPS company, noted the infrastructure is an order, warehouse and transportation management system in a combined package, according to a Thursday (Oct. 8) announcement. FulfillmentVu offers one point of linkage between fulfillment capacity and sales channels.

The infrastructure includes a retailer portal that provides over 70 connectors that bring order fulfillment together with almost every online commerce provider, sales channel, electronic data interchange (EDI) or marketplace.

In addition, FulfillmentVu provides a wide array of transportation choices, such as UPS Mail Innovations, UPS SurePost, cross-border shipping, full truckload, less than load and small parcel.

It also provides warehouse management functions, such as third-party billing, retail compliance, large and cumbersome product management, lot and expiry tracking, and serialization.

“In today’s B2E (business-to-everyone) era of commerce, businesses of all sizes need fulfillment that enables them to scale with demand and respond to growth opportunities, even in a turbulent market,” Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton said in the announcement. “We’re continuing to accelerate innovation, empowering our customers, as well as our warehouse and shipping partners, with the technology and tools they need to do their jobs more efficiently.”

Ware2Go runs a fulfillment network that spans the country, which is created to assist merchants in locating their merchandise nearer to end customers for a quick, affordable and dependable order-to-delivery experience.

In August, news surfaced that Ware2Go formed an online shopping partnership with Google Shopping.

"Ware2Go is committed to building relationships with partners that enable merchants to exceed customer expectations,” Denton said in a release at the time.

He pointed out that the new relationship would encourage growth by linking his firm’s offerings with the new Google Free and Fast offering.

At the time, Ware2Go noted that its poll showed that 52 percent of retailers found a quick shipping promise to be the most effective strategy to bolster cart conversion.