AI-Powered Invisible Fence Theory Redefines Payments Security

Highlights
Traditional fortress B2B security emphasized control and fraud prevention through rigid, friction-heavy processes, which inadvertently slowed down legitimate commerce.
The rise of cyber fraud and digital-first commerce exposed the flaws of fortress systems, as fraudsters exploited rigidity with tactics like fake invoices, malware and social engineering.
A new invisible fence model uses AI and machine learning to monitor behavior, flag anomalies and build probabilistic trust, reducing friction, scaling with data and enabling faster global transactions.
For much of its history, payments security has been essentially synonymous with friction.