MSI and Mondu Team to Bring BNPL to B2B Procurement

Computer seller MSI has formed a pay-later partnership with B2B payments company Mondu.

The collaboration, announced Thursday (Feb. 12), will allow MSI to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions in its online business store.

“As B2B procurement shifts online, the demand for a seamless, ‘B2C-like’ checkout experience has never been higher,” the companies said in a news release.

“MSI recognizes that high upfront costs often hinder businesses from upgrading critical infrastructure. By integrating Mondu, MSI eliminates these financial barriers, allowing clients to access instant, flexible payment terms through a straightforward approval process, ensuring a hassle-free journey for business clients.”

With this partnership, MSI’s business customers can secure the hardware they need right away while remaining financially agile, the release added. By giving customers a choice of net-30 day terms of three-month installment plans, MSI says it is eliminating things like budget friction or the need to optimize working capital from the B2B procurement experience.

“This move allows enterprises to remain agile, enabling them to scale their IT infrastructure in alignment with their long-term vision despite evolving market conditions,” the company said.

BNPL for B2B payments offers many of the same advantages as it does for consumers, though on a wider scale, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Splitit collaboration, “Is BNPL the Next Driver for B2B Growth?”

“These benefits include a lack of interest payments, so long as all installments are made on time; the ability to make B2B purchases much more cheaply; and a simpler method of making purchases rather than acquiring commercial loans from traditional lenders,” PYMNTS wrote in 2024 when Mondu launched a partnership with Stripe.

Research and reporting from PYMNTS has monitored the demand for B2C-style payment experiences in the B2B world. For example, last year’s “The Next Frontier: Why Embedded B2B Finance Is Breaking Out in 2025” examined the way the benefits of consumer embedded payments are now manifesting in the B2B space, where convenience, speed and security are perhaps even more valued.

For businesses, embedding payments inside of core platforms and supply chains does away inefficiencies while meshing with the growing consumerization of B2B transactions.

“Buyers and suppliers increasingly demand payment experiences that mirror the simplicity of consumer apps—seamless, embedded and with minimal steps,” the report said. “In B2B, that means embedding payments directly into platforms like enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, procurement tools and vertical software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications.”

