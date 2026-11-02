Uber Helped Scale Embedded Finance. Now It’s Turning to 24/7 Enterprise Treasury.

As the line between invested and spendable funds blurs, banks and asset managers could come to compete on who can deliver reliable, always-on liquidity.

Tokenized money market funds and real-time settlement could let CFOs keep cash invested longer without compromising payment readiness.

Corporate cash has a weekend problem, with companies leaving billions uninvested because banking hours and settlement delays make immediate liquidity expensive.

The consumerization of corporate finance got a shot in the arm over the past weekend, and it’s an injection that could impact how corporate finance teams handle the very concept of a “weekend” itself.

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On Friday (Oct. 30), Uber, HSBC, Franklin Templeton, Tradeweb and Fireblocks announced the results of a pilot that demonstrated how a corporate treasury could purchase tokenized money market fund shares, keep funds invested through part of a weekend and redeem holdings outside conventional market hours. Uber was able to capture approximately 1.5 additional days of investment yield compared with a conventional liquidation schedule.

The transaction size and financial return were not disclosed.

“Always-on access to cash and the ability to put liquidity to work more efficiently are increasingly important to our business,” said Odette Rodrigues, vice president, Corporate Finance, Treasury and Capital Markets, Uber, in a statement. “This solution gives us greater flexibility to optimize yield on available cash while meeting payment obligations seamlessly, reducing the need to maintain liquidity buffers.”

Corporate cash doesn’t stop being valuable on Friday afternoon. But the financial infrastructure that determines whether companies can invest, redeem and spend it often does.

Read more: 24/7 Money Means Treasury Needs to Figure Out Its Weekend Plans

Corporate Cash Has a Weekend Availability Problem

Corporate treasury departments have traditionally operated around a compromise. Cash invested in money market funds can generate returns, but converting those investments into immediately spendable funds may require advance planning, compliance with redemption deadlines and settlement across institutions operating on different schedules.

Cash sitting in a demand deposit account is more readily available, but may earn less than comparable short-term investments. The difference creates an opportunity cost that rarely appears as a distinct line item in financial reporting.

Data in the August edition of The 2026 Certainty Project, a PYMNTS Intelligence report in collaboration with Fynapse, shows 62% of middle market finance executives have struggled to manage or scale cash flow forecasting, while 37% identify it as their single biggest finance or back-office challenge.

For a platform business like Uber, whose commercial activity spans countries and time zones, those constraints are especially relevant. The results of the pilot brought together several components of institutional finance that ordinarily operate through separate systems. Uber used HSBC’s tokenized deposits to purchase Franklin Templeton tokenized money market fund shares through Tradeweb, with Fireblocks providing digital asset infrastructure and transaction controls.

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The transactions used delivery-versus-payment settlement, synchronizing the transfer of investment assets and payment consideration. Crucially, the participating institutions demonstrated that Uber could liquidate a portion of its holdings outside conventional trading hours, including during a weekend.

This was a pilot, not evidence of a fully deployed commercial treasury product. But it demonstrated a potential alternative to a fundamental treasury compromise: sacrificing investment returns to maintain immediate payment liquidity.

See also: The 4 New Working-Capital Levers CFOs Can Pull in Real Time

Enterprise Finance Moves From Idle Cash to Just-in-Time Liquidity

Traditional cash optimization frequently focuses on the amount of liquidity a company holds, the yield it earns and the accuracy of its cash forecasts. Continuous investment and settlement infrastructure introduces another variable: the amount of time between an investment redemption decision and the availability of usable funds.

Findings in the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Time to Cash™: A New Measure of Business Resilience” found that, among those surveyed, 77.9% of CFOs see improving the cash flow cycle as “very or extremely important” to their strategy in the year ahead.

The pilot’s design retained conventional banking connections. HSBC’s tokenized deposits represented commercial bank liabilities, while fiat proceeds from redemptions were restricted to verified corporate bank accounts. That architecture connected tokenized investments to regulated banking infrastructure rather than attempting to replace it.

For treasury executives, the relevant question is therefore not whether an asset can settle on-chain in seconds. It is whether the entire process can reliably deliver usable liquidity during normal operations and periods of financial stress. HSBC has indicated plans to extend the capability to additional U.S. corporate customers and broaden the investment options available, although the recent demonstration does not establish that the complete workflow is commercially available at scale.

But, the pilot shows that, directionally, the next working capital advantage could come from identifying which corporate cash is truly idle and which has simply been waiting for the financial system to catch up.

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