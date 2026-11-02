Uber Helped Scale Embedded Finance. Now It’s Turning to 24/7 Enterprise Treasury.

Highlights
Corporate cash has a weekend problem, with companies leaving billions uninvested because banking hours and settlement delays make immediate liquidity expensive.
Tokenized money market funds and real-time settlement could let CFOs keep cash invested longer without compromising payment readiness.
As the line between invested and spendable funds blurs, banks and asset managers could come to compete on who can deliver reliable, always-on liquidity.
The consumerization of corporate finance got a shot in the arm over the past weekend, and it’s an injection that could impact how corporate finance teams handle the very concept of a “weekend” itself.